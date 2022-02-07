UCB Investment announces closure of JBL Sub Bond IV



Closing Ceremony of JBL Subordinate Bond IV was held recently at Jamuna Bank Tower. UCB Investment Ltd. is the Lead Arranger of this issuance.Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, MD and CEO, Jamuna Bank Ltd., Tanzim Alamgir, MD and CEO, UCB Investment Ltd., MD Rahmat Pasha, MD & CEO, UCB Stock Brokerage Ltd. and S M Rashedul Hasan, MD and CEO, UCB Asset Management Ltd. were present in the event. Other senior officials from respective organizations were also present to celebrate this thriving moment.UCB Investment Ltd, one of the leading and fast-growing investment banks in the country; had a tremendous year despite the unprecedented COVID 19 outbreak. The company was mandated to arrange around BDT 6,000 Crore just in one year, in which it has completed around 80% of the fund raising in very short span of time. The dynamic team of UCB Investment is endeavoring to accomplish all the transactions successfully.