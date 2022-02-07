PBIL offers range of services to its clients



Prime Bank Investment Limited executives pose during Meet the Press event at the company's head office in Dhaka on Sunday.

The services include Issue Management, Lead Arranger, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Advisory, Underwriting, Trustee Service and Portfolio Management Service.

Held at the company's head office the event discussed the performance and future prospects of PBIL.

"Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has taken initiatives to strengthen both bond market and equity market. We have been relentlessly working to bring quality issues in the equity market and to increase depth of the bond market," the Meet the Press event was told.

The company amid the raging pandemic acted as the issue manager of Union Bank Limited worth BDT 428 crore, the largest IPO in terms of size among the banks and the 4th largest in the history of capital market of Bangladesh.

The PBIL is also acting as the issue manager of Global Islami Bank Limited worth BDT 425 crore and Meghna Insurance Company Limited worth BDT 16 crore which are likely to get approval from BSEC shortly.

The PBIL has already signed agreements for the IPO of Best Life Insurance Limited and Best Electronics Limited. Furthermore, we have been working with a few Qualified Investor Offers (QIO) under SME platform of the exchanges.

Besides, the company worked as an issue manager and mandated lead arranger of perpetual bonds of four different Shahriah based banks and successfully raised BDT 2,400 crore.

In addition, the PBIL acted as an issue manager and mandated lead arranger of the subordinated bonds of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited and Union Bank Limited worth BDT 1,400 crore. The PBIL is also providing trustee services to North West Power Generation Company Limited and Aamra Networks Limited.

Dr. Md. Tabarak Hossain Bhuiyan, IM&A, Managing Director & CEO, Khandoker Raihan Ali, Chief Operating Officer, Nabila Rahman, Head of Primary Market Operation, Rahat-Ul-Amin, Head of Research and H. A. Mamun, Head of Issue Management, attended the event among others.









The Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) a full-fledged merchant bank has offered a range of services to its clients at a "Meet the Press" event on Sunday.The services include Issue Management, Lead Arranger, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Advisory, Underwriting, Trustee Service and Portfolio Management Service.Held at the company's head office the event discussed the performance and future prospects of PBIL."Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has taken initiatives to strengthen both bond market and equity market. We have been relentlessly working to bring quality issues in the equity market and to increase depth of the bond market," the Meet the Press event was told.The company amid the raging pandemic acted as the issue manager of Union Bank Limited worth BDT 428 crore, the largest IPO in terms of size among the banks and the 4th largest in the history of capital market of Bangladesh.The PBIL is also acting as the issue manager of Global Islami Bank Limited worth BDT 425 crore and Meghna Insurance Company Limited worth BDT 16 crore which are likely to get approval from BSEC shortly.The PBIL has already signed agreements for the IPO of Best Life Insurance Limited and Best Electronics Limited. Furthermore, we have been working with a few Qualified Investor Offers (QIO) under SME platform of the exchanges.Besides, the company worked as an issue manager and mandated lead arranger of perpetual bonds of four different Shahriah based banks and successfully raised BDT 2,400 crore.In addition, the PBIL acted as an issue manager and mandated lead arranger of the subordinated bonds of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited and Union Bank Limited worth BDT 1,400 crore. The PBIL is also providing trustee services to North West Power Generation Company Limited and Aamra Networks Limited.Dr. Md. Tabarak Hossain Bhuiyan, IM&A, Managing Director & CEO, Khandoker Raihan Ali, Chief Operating Officer, Nabila Rahman, Head of Primary Market Operation, Rahat-Ul-Amin, Head of Research and H. A. Mamun, Head of Issue Management, attended the event among others.