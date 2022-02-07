Zenbook premium deal at Ryans

Ryans Computers Ltd. has come up with ASUS Zenbook Premium Deal, under which an Asus Zenbook buyer will get some special benefits and gift items.

Deals include 0% EMI facility for 12 months under special price, 1 year of accidental damage protection for any ASUS Zenbook product and a Tuff Gaming Backpack as gift with each Asus Zenbook series item, says a press release.

Earlier in Ryans, EMI could be availed only from the regular price of a product. But now under this deal one can avail EMI from the special price.

In addition to the accidental damage protection, if one buys any Zenbook product within this deal's duration, he/she will get 1 year of accidental damage protection in case of any accidental damage. However, 2 years of warranty of a product will be there as usual.

Meanwhile, this exclusive deal will run throughout the months of February and March this year.









