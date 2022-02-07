Crystal Ins holds 22nd annual conference



The 22 Annual Conference of Crystal Insurance Company Limited (CICL) was held at the Intercontinental, Dhaka, recently. The Conference was inaugurated by Abdullah Al Mahmud, Chief Guest of Conference and Chairman of the Company, says a press release.CICL Chief Executive Officer Mia Fazle Karim of the Company presided over the meeting. Abdullah Hasan, A.H.M. Mozammel Hoque, Md. Tajul Islam, Ashoke Ranjan Kapuria, Mrs. Shahzadi Begum, Ms. Nusrat Mahmud, Ms. Soera Zahir, Ms. Nabila Mahmud Directors, Kazi Nasim Uddin Ahmed and Rashedur Rahman, Independent Directors. Branch In-Charges and Corporate Office Departmental In-Charges were attended the Conference.In the Conference, Business Perfomance-2021 of the Company was reviewed and fixed-up target for the year 2022 with advice to all concerned producers for utilizing their best effort and technique to achieve individual's target successfully in the interest of Company.At the end wishes all the best for all of Company's valued clients, well-wishers, patrons, employees and then the conference ended with a vote of thanks to the chair.