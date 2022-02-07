Video
Indian imports stalled from Afghanistan via ICP Attari

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Feb 6: There has been no import at the Attari integrated check post (ICP) from Afghanistan for the last four days over an issue of signature of the authorities in the war-torn country on the certifications under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA).
SAFTA is the free trade arrangement of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). The agreement came into force in 2006, succeeding the 1993 SAARC Preferential Trading Arrangement. SAFTA signatory countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The ICP, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has worn a deserted look due to the deadlock, which has left the traders of India and Afghanistan in a quandary, besides bringing a whammy to hundreds of truckers and porters.
"No truck has come from Afghanistan for the last four days. There has been an issue pertaining to SAFTA and the customs officials are dealing with it," said an official of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI), which manages the ICP's affairs.
He said, "Prior to the issue, around 20 trucks had been importing cereals, onions, dry fruits and fresh fruits from Afghanistan."
Anil Mehra, president, Federation of Karyana and Dry Fruit Association, said, "After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the officers in the country too have been changed. The Indian customs has been raising an objection over the signatures of the officers on the certification related to SAFTA. The Amritsar customs has written to its New Delhi headquarter to get the clarification on the signatures of the authorities of Afghanistan. I am also planning to meet the officials of the customs in New Delhi to sort the issue with the Afghanistan government as early as possible."
He said around 150 trucks loaded with dry fruits and other items have been awaiting their clearance at the Wagah border. "If these trucks are not given clearance in a few days, the items being imported from Afghanistan and stuck at the Wagah border can be damaged. The Indian traders, who have already paid for their stocks, will suffer a huge loss," Mehra said. Repeated calls to customs' deputy commissioner (DC) at Attari Chandan Kumar went unanswered.
Meanwhile, Lakhwinder Singh, a porter at the ICP, said, "With the trade being halted, 1,433 families of the porters are suffering. We were already living a tough life due to the Covid-19 crisis. The government should take immediate action to start the trade."
The ICP had only been witnessing imports from Afghanistan. The trade between India and Pakistan was stopped after New Delhi abrogated Article 370. Pakistan had also stopped India's export to Afghanistan in a unilateral decision.      -Hindustan Times


