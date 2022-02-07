‘Country needs concerted efforts to face post-LDC challenges’



Mohammad Kamal Uddin

Port efficiency must improve and uninterrupted power supply must be available to domestic and foreign investors when the market chain must quickly and efficiently work to get the benefit of a more liberal economy under the WTO trade regime without any protectionist wall.

Benefits that Bangladesh still enjoying under TRIPs agreement will go in 2027 and at that time a good numbers of challenges will emerge which must be faced not by any sort of subsidy but with policy support of the government.

Mohammad Kamal Uddin, Managing Director of Torque Group said it while talking with the Daily Observer on overall business developments to overcome possible challenges in post LDC business era when infrastructure developments still not enough.

He said once Bangladesh becomes a developing country it will lose existing GSP facilities in the European Union (EU) market and to continue apparel export it will be eligible to GSP Plus facility for which the trade bodies should take necessary preparations.

"Unless we get GSP plus export will be costlier. It will be difficult of becoming competitive at that time when our competitors which will enjoy business with low prices as they have their own cotton produce their own capital machinery and above all they do have lower lead time", Mr Kamal said.

He said currently wages are higher and within 2027 it will yet higher when wages have to be reviewed and must raise. Besides, there will be skilled workers crisis and to overcome it, the government should arrange training facilities to enhance workers skills and to train them to operate high tech machinery.

Kamal Uddin also Chairman of Standing Committee of BGMEA on Trade Fair said Bangladesh should search new export destinations. Currently we have small exports in new destinations like Brazil, France and in many others and these must grow.

He said doing business is a big challenge at this moment and to reduce this pressure we need some developments in few areas like to increase port efficiency by easing customs complexities, to lower lead time by making transport smooth, making land port more efficient, speeding up goods handling at ports and must have high negotiating capacity over freights charges with air and sea carriers.

He said the BGMEA is already playing a good role in solving export related problems and it is to speed up its activities in the coming days.









As the country is bracing for transition from LDC status, there must be coordinated efforts to face post LDC challenges in particular to make business more competitive by making lead time shorter and workers productivity higher.Port efficiency must improve and uninterrupted power supply must be available to domestic and foreign investors when the market chain must quickly and efficiently work to get the benefit of a more liberal economy under the WTO trade regime without any protectionist wall.Benefits that Bangladesh still enjoying under TRIPs agreement will go in 2027 and at that time a good numbers of challenges will emerge which must be faced not by any sort of subsidy but with policy support of the government.Mohammad Kamal Uddin, Managing Director of Torque Group said it while talking with the Daily Observer on overall business developments to overcome possible challenges in post LDC business era when infrastructure developments still not enough.He said once Bangladesh becomes a developing country it will lose existing GSP facilities in the European Union (EU) market and to continue apparel export it will be eligible to GSP Plus facility for which the trade bodies should take necessary preparations."Unless we get GSP plus export will be costlier. It will be difficult of becoming competitive at that time when our competitors which will enjoy business with low prices as they have their own cotton produce their own capital machinery and above all they do have lower lead time", Mr Kamal said.He said currently wages are higher and within 2027 it will yet higher when wages have to be reviewed and must raise. Besides, there will be skilled workers crisis and to overcome it, the government should arrange training facilities to enhance workers skills and to train them to operate high tech machinery.Kamal Uddin also Chairman of Standing Committee of BGMEA on Trade Fair said Bangladesh should search new export destinations. Currently we have small exports in new destinations like Brazil, France and in many others and these must grow.He said doing business is a big challenge at this moment and to reduce this pressure we need some developments in few areas like to increase port efficiency by easing customs complexities, to lower lead time by making transport smooth, making land port more efficient, speeding up goods handling at ports and must have high negotiating capacity over freights charges with air and sea carriers.He said the BGMEA is already playing a good role in solving export related problems and it is to speed up its activities in the coming days.