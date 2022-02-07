Automation key to transparency, accountability: DCCI chief



DCCI President Rizwan Rahman flanked by DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque and Vice President Monowar Hossain, speaking at a press conference at the DCCI office at Motijeel in Dhaka on Sunday.

He also said automation is imperative in VAT, audit, arrears management, investigation and inquiry, appeal, revenue account management, taxpayer account management and revenue information management. He said a predictable and compliant tax culture would increase tax net and foreign investment.

For a smooth LDC graduation process, Rizwan Rahman urges for improvement of country competitiveness, rational elimination of non-tariff barriers, and formulating national way forward strategies for local and export market competitiveness.

Rizwan Rahman was speaking at a Press Conference on the contemporary economic situation and to share DCCI's plan of action for the year 2022 on Sunday.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman accomapnied by DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque and Vice President Monowar Hossain, presented the keynote paper on the contemporary economy.

Rizwan Rahman said that this year the Chamber will prioritize the CMSME sector including export diversification, blue economy, economic diplomacy, infrastructure, private investment & FDI, export diversification, skills development, digital engagement, taxation and LDC graduation.

He said the world is still suffering from Covid outbreak therefore strengthening CMSME sector should get priority especially in terms of easy access to finance. To cope up with the growing demand of future skilled workforce, he urged for investing more in research and development, re-skilling and upskilling.

Terming blue economy as an emerging sector for Bangladesh he said Bangladesh's ocean economy stands for 3.1% of the country's overall GDP. Shipbuilding, tourism, sustainable fishing, gas and mineral explorations are largely unutilized. He however urged for creating a national blue economy development and implementation roadmap.

To have a strong position in the economic diplomacy he suggested to develop negotiation skills on international trade, WTO matters and relevant International laws for win-win FTAs and PTAs.

"Our major export destinations are Europe and America covering almost 67% of our total export whereas Africa and Middle East are untapped. But after the LDC graduation export will face a challenge and for that we have to formulate export diversification strategy engaging all stakeholders," he said.

Tariff rationalization, reduction of non-tariff barriers in cross-border trade and minimizing anti-export bias are also important in this regard, he said. In 2020-21 private investment came down to 21.25% of GDP but in 2021 FDI was USD 2.51 billion. In order to revive private investment and FDI he suggested for rationalizing corporate tax structure, equipping economic zones and readiness, a national roadmap.











