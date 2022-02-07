Video
Monday, 7 February, 2022
Business

Stocks maintain positive trend

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), today witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors put fresh bets on large-cap stocks.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 40.77 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 7,064. DSEX added around 137 in the past four trading days. Two other indices also ended higher.
he DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 19.19 points to finish at 2,611 and the DSE Shariah Index also gained 9.75 points to close at 1,513.
Turnover, an important indicator of the market, stood at Tk 13.35 billion, which was 5.86 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 12.61 billion. Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 380 issues traded, 177 declined, 155 advanced and 48 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. A total number of 250,891 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 280.16 million shares and mutual fund units. The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-rising 138 points to close at 20,715 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gained 84 points to close at 12,443.    -BSS


