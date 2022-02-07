Govt to consider gold import in next budget

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said the government would consider doing something in the next budget to simplifying gold import procedure.

He further said the NBR would honour VAT invoice issuing entities while collecting VAT in order to motivate them further.

"We'll not only award the EFD invoice receivers, but also award those entities which issue EFD invoices. We'll give them such award to motivate them in collecting revenues," he said.

The NBR Chairman said this while addressing a function as chief guest marking EFD lottery draw held at the NBR Bhaban in the capital's Segunbagicha area on Saturday. The NBR for the first time honoured an EFD invoice issuing enterprise as Chairman of Venus Jewelers Ganga Charan Malakar received the Honour from the NBR Chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, Muneem said today a VAT invoice issuing enterprise was honoured and VAT invoice issuing entities would be honoured later like the VAT invoice receivers.

Turning to gold smuggling, he said that the government has been trying to give necessary policy support to the concerned stakeholders over the years so that gold is imported legally and thus smuggling is stopped. "But, despite this, there is no such response in import of gold," he observed.

Expressing his concern over the big seizures of smuggled gold, the NBR Chairman said it has become a big challenge for the revenue board to avert gold smuggling.

He said there are various reasons for gold smuggling, adding that they are looking into the matter whether gold smuggling is taking place due to duty burden.

Muneem said the government would consider doing something in the next budget for simplifying import of gold. He said the price of products should have to be fixed in such way that amount of VAT is included in product price so that consumers need not pay VAT separately.









