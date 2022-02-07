Video
India Paytm’s loss widens to Rs 780cr in Q3

Published : Monday, 7 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

MUMBAI, Feb 6: Paytm's parent company One97 Communication reported a net loss of Rs 780 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as compared to a loss of Rs 461 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 519 crore in the year-ago period.
The company said that its revenue for the quarter rose 89% to Rs 1,456 crore driven by an increase in merchant payments, disbursement of loans on platform and recovery of commerce business from Covid impact.
Contribution profit (defined as revenue from operations less payment processing charges, promotional cashback and incentives, and other direct costs) improved to 31.2% of revenue in Q3 FY22 from 8.9% in Q3 FY21. The contribution profit stood at Rs 454 crore, which was up 560% over the corresponding quarter last year. The average monthly transacting users (number of unique users with at least one successful payments transaction in a month) grew by 37% year-on-year to 6.44 crore in Q3 FY22.
Gross merchandise value of merchant payments was up 123% year-on-year at Rs 2.5 lakh crore.    -TNN


