Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Coral reefs will disappear as oceans warm

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

In 2015 and 2016, record ocean temperatures triggered coral bleaching events around the world - from Hawai'i to the Caribbean to Australia - turning once-healthy polyps into ghostly skeletons. But some reefs managed to remain intact due to the cooling effects of upwelling and ocean currents.
According to a new study, these special coral reefs, called "refugia," could disappear in the very near future as human-induced climate change continues to heat up the world.
Presently, about 84 per cent of the world's shallow coral reefs are places of thermal refugia, defined in the paper as places that have 10 years to recover from heat stress. But when the world heats up to 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels - which could happen in as little as six years if emissions are not curtailed, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) - coral reef refugia will dwindle down to 0.2 per cent, the study says. At 2C (3.6F) of warming which could be reached in as little
as 20 years, the study projects that there will be no thermal refugia left in the world.
Lead author Adele Dixon, a marine biologist and climate scientist at the University of Leeds, UK, said that while the study does not indicate that a loss in refugia will translate directly into mortality, it does show that corals will be exposed to a level of thermal stress they have not "been able to cope with in the past."
"We've known for many years that 1.5 Celsius of warming will be catastrophic for coral reefs," Dixon told Mongabay in a video interview. "And our findings emphasize that, and say, if anything, it's worse than what we've predicted before."
A related study found that for the sixth year in a row, the world's oceans have become hotter than they've ever been in recent history due to human-induced climate change, as reported by Mongabay earlier this month. Another study found that extreme heat in the ocean has simply become the new normal. The increase in temperature has led to an increase in marine heat waves that intensifies thermal stress on coral reefs.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coral reefs will disappear as oceans warm
US troop reinforcements arrive in Poland
Study of Dhaka-Cox's Bazar direct double gauge, project completed
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Call to preserve heritage sites of Old Dhaka
Tourism bouncing back after suffering serious blow for pandemic
Vaccination of floating people starts today
No new Covid restrictions: DG DGHS


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft