Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Film Artistes' Assocs

Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Newly elected general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association Zayed Khan has lost his position amid allegations that he resorted to irregularities in the association's recent elections. Zayed's main polls rival actress Nipun demanded a re-election in the post
accusing him of buying votes with money. Based on the allegations, the Election Appellate Board has decided to remove Zayed from the post of general secretary of the association.
Sohanur Rahman Sohan, chairman of the Appellate Board announced the decision at the FDC on Saturday evening.
Earlier, the election of the artistes' association was held on January 28.
Zayed was declared winner in general secretary post defeating Nipun in a close contest. It was his third consecutive win. However, Nipun complained that Zayed had "committed corruption" in the election.
Nipun also held a press conference to explain her allegations. She also lodged a written complaint with the Election Appeal Board.
Although Nipun took part in it, Zayed was absent. In his absence, Sohanur Rahman Sohan announced that Zayed's candidacy has been rejected on allegations of election irregularities. Instead, the other candidate, Nipun, has won without contest.
Zayed had been the general secretary of the Film Artistes' Association for two consecutive terms. Actor Ilias Kanchan was elected president in last month's election.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coral reefs will disappear as oceans warm
US troop reinforcements arrive in Poland
Study of Dhaka-Cox's Bazar direct double gauge, project completed
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Call to preserve heritage sites of Old Dhaka
Tourism bouncing back after suffering serious blow for pandemic
Vaccination of floating people starts today
No new Covid restrictions: DG DGHS


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft