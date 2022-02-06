Call to preserve heritage sites of Old Dhaka

In the name of demolishing dilapidated buildings, an opportunistic group of old Dhaka is destroying the heritage sites in the area, experts said.

This was stated by the city experts at a seminar titled, 'Preservation and Rehabilitation of Old Dhaka Heritage: Duties and Expert Thoughts of the Authorities' organized by the Dhaka Utility Reporters Association (DURA) at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) Auditorium on Saturday.

DURA President Ruhul Amin presided over the seminar and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha

(RAJUK) Chief Urban Planner and Project Director Ashraful Islam presented keynote paper.

Ashraful Islam said, "Almost everyone in the country is involved with the heritage, business and culture of Old Dhaka. But today, heritages of this area are on the verge of extinction due to the ailing political culture."

"Residents of the Old Dhaka could play the most important role in preserving the heritage of the area," Ashraful Islam added.

Taimur Islam, Chief Executive of the Urban Study Group, said, "A 2009 survey listed 94 heritage buildings, and later another survey in 2016 reduced the number to 75. But in fact Old Dhaka has 1813 buildings which carry the heritage of the country. Many of these traditional buildings were demolished during the coronavirus pandemic period."

Heritage expert Architect Mohammad Sajjad Hossain said, "Not only buildings but also the narrow streets of Old Dhaka are our heritage. We need to preserve these roads and make customized vehicles for those roads."

The speakers said, "According to the verdict of the writ petition of 2016, there are many structures in Old Dhaka which preserve as heritage. But in the last four years, many of these buildings were demolished."







