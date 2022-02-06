Tourism bouncing back after suffering serious blow for pandemic

The country's tourism sector is bouncing back after suffering a serious blow for Coronavirus pandemic over the past one and a half year, industry sources said.

Outbound tourists have started going out and incoming are arriving in a large number.

In the meantime, 90 per cent of the businesses in this sector have returned, industry leaders said.

Countries have started giving tourism visas and tourist flight operations are gradually getting back to normal. India last introduced tourist visa on November 15.

Traders say before the pandemic, the scope of business in Bangladesh was around Tk 1,800 crore per month. It came down to Tk 200 crore during the pandemic but it is growing again.

"With the introduction of vaccination, business has started to grow and more than Tk 1,500 is being transacted every month," said Lutful Ali, founder of Zoo Travel Online.

Sources said the tourism sector is turning around. Crowds of tourists are gathering at Cox's Bazar sea beach, Kuakata and other popular spots such as Rangamati and

Bandarban. It is becoming difficult to find empty rooms in hotels, motels, guest houses. The business is booming everywhere. Omicron has over shadowed the situation but not far enough.

State Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Mahbub Ali said the number of domestic tourists has already increased. They are crowding at various tourists' spots. He said a policy has also been formulated to keep the tourism business afloat during the Corona period including a massive campaign to encourage tourists.

President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) Rafeuzzaman said revival of the domestic tourism industry has given a boost to the local entrepreneurs. This is benefiting the tourism sector. He said people will move around as public life is becoming normal and peaceful.



In the future, instead of 3 million some 10 million people will be able to travel. According to the investigation, most of the family members are on their way out of the house during Coronavirus. They are also slowly getting out. Someone is going to sea. Someone is going to the sights of the mountains or the plains. In another word, they are looking for the height of nature out of the close environment.

As a result, the country's tourism industry is booming. Cox's Bazar, the largest beach in the world, and Kuakata, another beach known as Sagarkanya, have already become popular among local tourists. According to the concerned, 40 lakh people have been directly and indirectly employed in the tourism industry. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - The tourism industry, which contributes 4.4 per cent to GDP growth, is in deep crisis due to the Coronavirus crisis, but 90 per cent of it has already passed.

Kazi Wahedul Alam, an experienced analyst in the tourism sector, said that the domestic tourism sector is doing unexpectedly well during the Corona period. The number of tourists has also increased due to the introduction of domestic flights. Tourists are flocking to Rangamati, Bandarban and Cox's Bazar. Passengers are travelling on domestic routes with bigger planes than before. No one expected it. This demand needs to be exploited to develop new tourist destinations where tourists are interested.

Karim Ullah Kalim, general secretary of Cox's Bazar Hotel, Motel, Guest House and Officers Association, said there were no vacancies right now. Now people are booking rooms in advance for the Eid and Durga Puja vacations. All in all, the state of the tourism sector is booming at the moment. Cox's Bazar is overflowing with tourists.

According to the Bangladesh Tourism Board, the Bangladesh Tourism Board has formulated a policy on what to do to provide various services to tourists. It includes separate instructions for various parties involved in tourism including tour operators, travel agents, hotels, restaurants, airlines, tourist coaches. In addition to the health regulations that have been in place since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourists are being asked to book and pay online before travelling.







