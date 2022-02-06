Vaccination of floating people starts today

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is going to start vaccination programme against coronavirus in floating communities and Qawmi madrassas from today.

Shamsul Haque, Member Secretary, Corona Vaccine Management Committee of the DGHS, said this on Saturday.

Shamsul Haque said, "Tomorrow, Sunday (February 5) afternoon or evening, the vaccination programme for the floating people will start from Kamalapur Railway Station. It could not be known how many people will be vaccinated in one day. Today we will determine the number.

But we will be prepared to vaccinate at least 1,000 people."

"The students of Qawmi Madrasa will also be vaccinated from Sunday morning," He added.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the government was considering pushing Johnson and Johnson vaccine for floating or temporary residents because it is a single dose vaccine.









