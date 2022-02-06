Video
No new Covid restrictions: DG DGHS

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

No new restrictions will be imposed due to Covid-19 said the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam.
Dr Khurshid Alam said this in response to a question from reporters after visiting Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital on Saturday.
The Director General said, "Restrictions had
been imposed on the advice of the Health Ministry as coronavirus infections were on the rise. We will request that the ban be lifted once the infection has subsided. But the ongoing restrictions will remain in place until further notice. For now, no new restrictions will be imposed.
The DG further said, 'MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital is the largest medical facility in the Sylhet region. The patient pressure is high as the health care is well provided here. Especially in the female surgery ward, I saw a lot of pressure from the patient. The authorities are being forced to keep patients on the floor even in this severe winter. '
Later, the Director General visited the new outpatient department of different wards of the hospital.
At this time Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Director Brig General Dr Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan and other senior officials of the hospital were present.


