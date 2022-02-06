Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: Deaths rise to 36, new cases decline to 8,359

Positivity rate 23.83pc

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 36 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands 28,560. Some 8,359 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,853,187.
Besides, 7,017 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,594,391 and overall recovery rate at 86.04 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  23.83 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.55 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 35,074 samples.
Among the deaths, Dhaka counted the highest number of 25 fatalities followed by three in Khulna, two each in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Mymensingh and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.
Of the 36 deceased, 21 were male and 15 were female. Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, two between 31-40, two between 41-50, six between 51-60 and 25 were above 60 years old.
Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.7 million lives and infected over 385 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coral reefs will disappear as oceans warm
US troop reinforcements arrive in Poland
Study of Dhaka-Cox's Bazar direct double gauge, project completed
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Call to preserve heritage sites of Old Dhaka
Tourism bouncing back after suffering serious blow for pandemic
Vaccination of floating people starts today
No new Covid restrictions: DG DGHS


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft