Covid: Deaths rise to 36, new cases decline to 8,359

The country recorded 36 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands 28,560. Some 8,359 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,853,187.

Besides, 7,017 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,594,391 and overall recovery rate at 86.04 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 23.83 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.55 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 35,074 samples.

Among the deaths, Dhaka counted the highest number of 25 fatalities followed by three in Khulna, two each in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Mymensingh and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Of the 36 deceased, 21 were male and 15 were female. Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, two between 31-40, two between 41-50, six between 51-60 and 25 were above 60 years old.

Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.7 million lives and infected over 385 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.









