Illegal chemical storing continues in capital

Thirtyone types of dangerous and explosive chemicals are being stored in more than 5,000 illegal chemical warehouses in densely populated Old Dhaka.

According to experts, these warehouses were built either underground or on the ground floor of multi-storey buildings. Millions of people in Old Dhaka are living on dormant volcano. National security is also at risk as the government does not have information on imported explosives.

The Department of Explosives has identified 31 types of chemicals as dangerous. According to the Explosives Act-1884 and Cylinder Rules-1991, nobody can import and store these 31 types of chemicals without Explosive Department approval.

According to the Department of Explosives, there are only 136 approved warehouses in the capital. Apart from this, about 5,000 illegal warehouses have been set up under the residential buildings in Armanitola, Babubazar, Mitford, Chawkbazar, Lalbagh, Islampur, Chankharpul and surrounding areas.

Without valid documents and approval of the concerned department, 99% of these godowns were built on the ground floor of residential buildings, markets and crowded market stalls.

The chemicals are being

stored in the warehouses every night in front of the concerned staffs of the explosives department, city corporations and police. In such unsafe conditions, these chemicals are transported from the godown to different places by truck, pickup and wheelbarrow.

According to the fire service, there were more than 1 lakh 68 thousand fire incidents took place in the last decade. Almost all of these were linked to concerned organizations' gross negligence.

Besides, most of the traders are doing chemical business only with trade license. They are not complying with the law in stockpiling, transporting and selling these dangerous chemicals.

The biggest accidents of chemical fires took place in Nimtali in 2010 and Churi Hatta in Chawkbazar in 2019.

On June 3, 2010 a chemical explosion killed 126 people in Nimtali, Old Dhaka. After that incident, the locals started a movement to evict the chemical godown from old Dhaka.

Subsequently, on 20 February 2019, 61 people were killed in an explosion at a chemical godown in Churihatta, Chawkbazar. After the incident, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) formed a task force to evict the chemical godown. In just 33 days of operation, 160 chemical godowns were sealed.

Shortly after these two major accidents, the DSCC with the help of several other organizations launched an operation to evict illegal chemical godowns. Later, the godown eviction campaign stopped for unknown reason.

Nurul Mostafa, President of the Bangladesh Chemical and Perfumery Merchants Association, said "Besides 31 types of chemicals mentioned by the Department of Explosives, there are many other chemicals that are used in medicine and food. They are not explosive chemicals, we import and stockpile against the trade licenses of the City Corporation."

"However, the renewal of this trade license of the City Corporation has been suspended for last 10 years," he added.

He claimed, "Only Explosive Department license holders imports and stocks 31 types of chemicals. The Ministry of Industries is constructing a 'Chemical Industrial Park' at Sirajdikhan in Munshiganj to store all these chemicals. Chemical godowns are being used only in commercial buildings in old Dhaka till the introduction of government project."

The Dhaka Southern City Corporation (DSCC) is fulfilling its obligation by only stopping issuing new trade licenses for the chemical business. DSCC authority said, "No more new licenses have been issued since 2019; even we did not renew the previous chemical license."

Abul Kalam Azad, Chief Inspector of the Department of Explosive said, "No one could import explosives illegally. After the explosion at the chemical godown in Churihatta, the Department of Explosives did not give permission for any chemical godown in Old Dhaka."

"Due to the lack of manpower of the Department of Explosives, we cannot monitor everywhere," said Abul Kalam and added, "Despite this limitation, the Department of Explosives will take action against the entire illegal hoarding."

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering Yasir Arafat Khan said, "It is very important for the government to collect detail information about the chemicals where the chemicals coming in the country from, who are bringing these and where stored, how these they are transported and use for what purpose. Otherwise this chemical could be a threat for the national security."



