Law enforcers not behind 'forced disappearance,' assures Kamal

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said the law enforcing agencies of the country are not involved in forced disappearances.

"We always say that members of our law enforcing agencies are not involved in any forced disappearance. No one goes missing in Bangladesh, some people go into hiding

for various reasons and come back later," he said.

The Minister made the statement while replying to a question from journalists after inspecting the law and order situation marking the Saraswati Puja at Rajdhani High School in city's Manik Miah Avenue on Saturday.

Police officials and members of the Puja organizing committee were present on the occasion. Wherever people go missing, they are found after few days as they go into hiding for various reasons, Kamal said, adding but those incidents are termed as 'forced disappearance.'

Speaking about the law and order situation in the hilly areas, the Minister said apart from some problems in the hills, situation is much better than any time brfore.

"Police forces will be deployed in the hilly districts where the army has set up many camps to maintain law and order," he added.

Asked about foreign 'lobbyist appointment' issue, Kamal said, "We are working to find who and how such a large sum of money was sent abroad in the name of appointing lobbyists. We think those involved in sending the money are part of the conspiracy. They will be brought to justice soon."



