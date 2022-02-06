

Justice Obaidul Hasan heads 6-member search committee for EC

Following the directives of President Md Abdul Hamid, the gazette notification was issued on Saturday. The committee will recommend 10 names for appointing a chief election commissioner (CEC) and four election commissioners (EC) for the

Election Commission (EC).

Other committee members are Justice SM Quddus Zaman of the High Court, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, former election commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain and writer Anwara Syed Haque.

According to the notification, the search committee will carry out its duties and functions in accordance with the "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022" which was passed in parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) last month.

Besides, the Cabinet Division will provide the secretarial assistances in carrying out the responsibilities of the committee.

Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the bill in parliament on January 23 seeking to give a legal shield to the current and previous commissions formed through search committees. It was passed in the JS on January 27 and it got the approval of President Abdul Hamid on January 31.

According to the new law, the search committee will be headed by a justice of the Appellate Division. The other five members will be a justice of the High Court (HC) Division, the comptroller and auditor general, chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), two other personalities nominated by the President.

Regarding qualifications of CEC and election commissioners in accordance to the law, they must be Bangladeshi citizens of at least 50 years old, and have at least a 20-year work experience in the important government, semi-government, private or judicial posts.

About the disqualifications, if a person is declared 'insane' by any court; has not been released from jail after being declared as 'bankrupt'; acquires the citizenship of or affirms the allegiance to, a foreign country surrendering Bangladeshi citizenship; has been convicted for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to at least a two-year imprisonment; convicted by international crimes tribunal, and is disqualified for such posts by or under any law, he or she would not be eligible for the post of CEC and election commissioners.

Those who have served in the post of CEC once or the Chief Justice would not be eligible for the post of the CEC. But if a person held the post of election commissioner, he or she might be considered for appointment to the CEC, according to the law.

While talking to media after the appointment as Search Committee head, Justice Obaidul Hassan said that they will perform the duties for constituting the next EC in accordance with law and constitution. "I can't say whether the new EC, which will be formed under the recommendation of the search committee, will be neutral and acceptable. However, we will carry out our responsibility given by the President of the State on behalf of the nation with utmost sincerity and fairness," he said.

Obaidul Hassan, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, said it was not decided when the search committee would start functioning.

"The gazette notification on the search committee was just been released. The Cabinet Secretary hasn't yet communicated with me. I could not talk to my colleagues on the search committee. However, I hope we can start working very soon following all procedures," he said.

Justice Obaidul Hassan was also a member of the previous search committee in 2017.











The Cabinet Division on Saturday issued gazette notification forming a six-member search committee - led by Justice Obaidul Hasan of the Appellate Division - to select eligible persons to form next Election Commission (EC) in line with the new law passed on January 27.Following the directives of President Md Abdul Hamid, the gazette notification was issued on Saturday. The committee will recommend 10 names for appointing a chief election commissioner (CEC) and four election commissioners (EC) for theElection Commission (EC).Other committee members are Justice SM Quddus Zaman of the High Court, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, former election commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain and writer Anwara Syed Haque.According to the notification, the search committee will carry out its duties and functions in accordance with the "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022" which was passed in parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) last month.Besides, the Cabinet Division will provide the secretarial assistances in carrying out the responsibilities of the committee.Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the bill in parliament on January 23 seeking to give a legal shield to the current and previous commissions formed through search committees. It was passed in the JS on January 27 and it got the approval of President Abdul Hamid on January 31.According to the new law, the search committee will be headed by a justice of the Appellate Division. The other five members will be a justice of the High Court (HC) Division, the comptroller and auditor general, chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), two other personalities nominated by the President.Regarding qualifications of CEC and election commissioners in accordance to the law, they must be Bangladeshi citizens of at least 50 years old, and have at least a 20-year work experience in the important government, semi-government, private or judicial posts.About the disqualifications, if a person is declared 'insane' by any court; has not been released from jail after being declared as 'bankrupt'; acquires the citizenship of or affirms the allegiance to, a foreign country surrendering Bangladeshi citizenship; has been convicted for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to at least a two-year imprisonment; convicted by international crimes tribunal, and is disqualified for such posts by or under any law, he or she would not be eligible for the post of CEC and election commissioners.Those who have served in the post of CEC once or the Chief Justice would not be eligible for the post of the CEC. But if a person held the post of election commissioner, he or she might be considered for appointment to the CEC, according to the law.While talking to media after the appointment as Search Committee head, Justice Obaidul Hassan said that they will perform the duties for constituting the next EC in accordance with law and constitution. "I can't say whether the new EC, which will be formed under the recommendation of the search committee, will be neutral and acceptable. However, we will carry out our responsibility given by the President of the State on behalf of the nation with utmost sincerity and fairness," he said.Obaidul Hassan, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, said it was not decided when the search committee would start functioning."The gazette notification on the search committee was just been released. The Cabinet Secretary hasn't yet communicated with me. I could not talk to my colleagues on the search committee. However, I hope we can start working very soon following all procedures," he said.Justice Obaidul Hassan was also a member of the previous search committee in 2017.