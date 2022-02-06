Video
Home Front Page

Look forward to working on HR in BD: US Congressman

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Congressman Gregory W Meeks said in a statement that he strongly supports the Biden Administration's designation of the Rapid Action Battalion and several of its current and former members under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights and Accountability Act for human rights violations.
Meeks has said he looks forward to working to help address human rights and democracy challenges in Bangladesh, including ensuring that the country's next elections are free
and fair.
"I continue to support the strengthening of the
US-Bangladesh relationship and look forward to working to help address human rights and democracy challenges in the country, including ensuring that the country's next elections are free and fair," said Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Meeks said he believes sanctions can be most useful when they are targeted and does not believe wholesale sanctions on Bangladesh are currently warranted, the statement said on Friday.  
A diplomatic source said Meeks statement was issued as there were some misleading media reporting on his speech delivered at a fundraising programme in New York regarding the US sanctions against RAB in Bangladesh. "Meeks basically clarified his position," a diplomatic source said.
"I believe sanctions can be most useful when they are targeted and don't believe wholesale sanctions on Bangladesh are currently warranted," said the Congressman in a statement following the designation of the Rapid Action Battalion.
The Biden administration on December 10 imposed sanctions against RAB and seven of its current and former top officials in relation to extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.


