Hungry-BD 50th Anniv Of Diplomatic Ties
FM Peter Szijjarto terms ties an important milestone
Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has expressed his optimism to further strengthen his country's cooperation with Bangladesh in the years to come.
"I am confident that we will be able to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation in the years to come," he said in a recent letter to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries is an important milestone.