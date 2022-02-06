Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hungry-BD 50th Anniv Of Diplomatic Ties

FM Peter Szijjarto terms ties an important milestone

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Diplomatic Correspondent

Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has expressed his optimism to further strengthen his country's cooperation with Bangladesh in the years to come.
"I am confident that we will be able to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation in the years to come," he said in a recent letter to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries is an important milestone.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FM Peter Szijjarto terms ties an important milestone
Local NGOs give 7-day ultimatum to bring to book attackers of workers
2 Russian employees of Rooppur nuke plant die
Momen prefers BD to be a brand itself
e-commerce firm registration app launch tomorrow
Journalist Pir Habibur passes away
Objective is to reap benefits by pressure: FM
10,000 sea fishing vessels to come under more monitoring mechanism


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft