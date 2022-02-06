Local NGOs give 7-day ultimatum to bring to book attackers of workers

The Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF), a network of 60 local and national NGOs operating in Cox's Bazar, on Saturday gave seven days ultimatum to the district administration to take proper punitive measures against those involved in a recent assault on six workers including two women workers of an NGO in Teknaf.

At a virtual press conference, the CCNF members demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the incident and said that if proper action is not taken within the next seven days, no CCNF member in Teknaf's Hnila Union will stop work.

The CCNF also urged all other local, national and international non-governmental organizations to support the decision.

Abu Murshed Chowdhury, Co-Chair of the CCNF and Executive Director of PHALS, moderated the press conference. At the press conference, CCNF Member Secretary Jahangir Alam explained the incident.

YPSA Executive Director Md Arifur Rahman, two female victims Ferdous Ara Rumee, Joint Director of COAST and Tahrima Afroz Tumpa, Project Manager of the same organization also spoke at the occasion. The COAST Foundation's Executive Director Rezaul Karim Chowdhury gave the closing remark.

In his speech CCNF Member Secretary Jahangir Alam said that on February 2 six activists of an NGO named COAST Foundation were beaten up and humiliated by terrorists led by a union council member in Hnila Jele Para of Teknaf. COAST has been implementing various programmes for the disadvantaged people of this area for a long time.

The terrorists, led by Rezaul Karim, a member of Ward No-5 of Hnila Union, attacked the NGO workers while the workers were holding a courtyard meeting with the beneficiaries of a project to gather their views. During the meeting, the NGO workers were verbally abused and asked to leave the area. NGO workers tried to persuade him to let them continue their work, but he ignored the requests and attacked the NGO workers. At one point, the terrorists randomly punched and kicked everyone. Hearing their screams, people around them came and rescued them and took them to a house and sheltered them. The injured NGO workers filed a case with Teknaf Police Station, according to Jahangir Alam.









