2 Russian employees of Rooppur nuke plant die

PABNA, Feb, 5, Two Russian employees of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna died early Saturday.

The deceased are Schukin Pavel, 48, mechanical engineer of sub-contractor company Trest Rossem, and Tolmasoff Vassiliev, 59, installer of another company SMU-1.

Both of them were residents of Green City Project, housing project for the Russian officials of the power plant. Police said Pavel fell sick around 3.00am and was brought to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor announced him dead.







