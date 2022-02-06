Momen prefers BD to be a brand itself

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday that Bangladesh want peace, prosperity and happiness for everyone and want to "flourish" its trade and economic relations with its global partners further keeping an open and inclusive policy in place.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the "World Conference Series 2022 on Branding Bangladesh" at a city hotel.

The Foreign Minister urged all to project tremendous socio-economic successes of Bangladesh positively in international arena as in recent time different types of propaganda campaigns have been seen against the country.

"Project and brand Bangladesh as a global incubator of value and sustainable economic worth," he said while inaugurating world conference series 2022 at a city hotel.

The foreign minister said economic and public diplomacy play a cardinal role in formulating and executing the Bangladesh's foreign policy and "the essential thrust of our economic diplomacy must be to enhance the image of the country".

"Our desire is to establish "Bangladesh" itself as a brand," he said adding that Bangladesh needs to have solid brand equity and brand preference as a destination.

Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Mayor of Croydon, UK, Sherwan Chowdhury, Physician to the Prime Minister Dr ABM Abdullah, Director General of BMET Md Shahidul Alam, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Rafiqul Hassan, among others, spoke at the event held with Chairperson of Center for Non-Resident Bangladeshis MS Shekil Chowdhury in the chair. Messages given by the President and Prime Minister were read out at the programme.

"Bangladesh is a land of opportunity. Here, in every layer of life, one can find resilience, bravery, determination, courage, inspiration, perseverance and diligence. Even in the darkness, in the weakness, one will always find light and strength in Bangladesh," he said.

The Foreign Minister said they are working for a sustainable and inclusive economy that is being augmented with improved access to information, investor bases and asset classes.

For creating a strong brand of Bangladesh, he said, they are working on various soft power pillars- business and trade, governance, institutional relations, culture and heritage, media and communication, education and science, people and values, familiarity, reputation and influence.







