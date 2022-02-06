e-commerce firm registration app launch tomorrow

A dedicated application for the registration of e-commerce firms operating in the country, either based on websites or social media platforms, is all set to be launched on Monday.

A programme and discussion session will be held in this regard at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday, reads a press release issued by the Commerce Ministry.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will attend the event as the chief guest. Previously it was said that all the e-commerce firms to get unique IDs from next month. Meanwhile, Salman F Rahman, MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak will also be present at the app launching ceremony.

A press briefing will be held at the end of the meeting while maintaining the Covid-19 health safety protocols, the official release added.















