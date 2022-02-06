Journalist Pir Habibur passes away

Video
Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The daily Bangladesh Pratidin's Executive Editor Pir Habibur Rahman passed away on Saturday at a hospital in the capital. He was 58.
He breathed his last at about 4:08 pm while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Labaid Specialized Hospital in the city.
Earlier, he suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Friday evening and was shifted to the ICU of Labaid Hospital.
President M Abdul Hamid expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of this well known journalist.
In a condolence message, the President said the death of Pir Habibur Rahman is an irreparable loss for the media industry of the country.
Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina expressed deep grief over the death of journalist Pir Habibur Rahman.
In her condolence message, the Prime Minister sought forgiveness of the soul of the deceased and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.
Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Pir Habibur Rahman.
In a condolence message, Quader prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Habibur Rahman and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members.
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) also expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.
Pir Habib will be laid to rest on Monday at his village Maizbari in the family graveyard next to his parents' grave after a Namaj-a-Janazah at the Sunamganj Central Mosque.


