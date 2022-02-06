Objective is to reap benefits by pressure: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday that the objective of the ongoing propaganda against Bangladesh is not human rights. The real purpose is not even disappearances or murders. The real purpose is to try whether they can reap benefits from these pressures.

"The real purpose is not human rights. The real purpose is not even disappearances or murders. The real purpose is to try whether they can reap some benefits from these pressures," he said, adding that the government does not want to see a single case of disappearance or any murder.

Bangladesh has become an eyesore for some as it is geopolitically in a good position, said the minister. Bangladesh is surrounded by large countries and its access to the sea has become a big concern for them, he said.

While talking to reporters after attending a programme titled World Conference on "Branding Bangladesh" in the city, the Foreign Minister said there is no word for enforced disappearance in the country. We don't want to see anyone taken away by force. We want everyone to be gone by the law."

"Some people alleged that they were harassed after police went to talk to them about their missing family members. That's why now police do not talk to them," said the Foreign Minister.

The minister said they have asked law enforcers to hold a meeting with those families in the presence of media personnel, where they can share information.

Around a thousand people are killed extra-judicially every year and over one lakh people go missing in the US, the minister said.

"We do not want a single person to be the victim of extra-judicial killings or enforced disappearance. Sometimes various terrorist groups do this. It happens in all the countries of the world, more or less. This happens the least in Bangladesh compared to other countries," he added.

He said there had been some accidents in which they did not get proper information and there is no such thing as enforced disappearance in the country. "Sometimes different terrorist groups do this. It happens in all the countries of the world, more or less. We've the least here compared to other countries." Responding to a question, Dr Momen said foreigners say that Bangladesh is becoming the tail of China and Bangladesh is falling into the debt trap of China like Sri Lanka."If you want to get into a debt trap, you've to take out a 40 percent loan. Our country's total debt is just over 15 percent or about 16 percent. Still far away," he said.

He said if they look at the countries and the institutions, they have borrowed the most from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the IMF while the next most borrowed from Japan. "Our borrowing from China is not even close to just over 5 percent."











