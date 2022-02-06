10,000 sea fishing vessels to come under more monitoring mechanism

More than 10,000 small and large fishing vessels working in the country's maritime boundaries are likely to get new tracking devices as part of the government's initiatives to increase commercial fishing, fishing management, monitoring, control and surveillance in the maritime borders.

These technologies will be installed on around 10,000 fishing boats registered with the Department of Fisheries (DoF) under the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry through its 'Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project'.

According to the project officials, Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) will be provided to 7,500 small fishing boats (having 1 to 13 tonnes capacity) and Automatic Identification System (AIS) to 1,500 medium and large boats (having over 40 gross tonnes capacity) within June this year.

When asked, Director General of the Department of Fisheries Khandker Mahbubul Haque told this correspondent that most preparatory works of installing the vessel tracking system (VTS) are already completed. Some VTS have already installed on test basis. If all goes well, the VTS will be installed on other vessels within June this year.

"The World Bank is providing necessary financial assistance for the project. If these VTS technologies are installed at all vessels, it will be possible for the authority to monitor or control all boats from one place," he added.

Mahbubul Haque said, "We want to bring all fishing trawlers and boats of the country under our control so that the illegal fishers cannot enter our maritime territory. Besides, we are working to develop fisheries resources through our own supervision in the area of more than 1,18,813 square kilometers of territorial sea. We are also working to enhance vigilance in 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and 354 nautical miles from Chattogram coast through satellite." "Along with developing the system by installing VTS under this project, formulation of necessary policies for its management is also in the final stage. We have already prepared a 'Marine Fisheries Management Policy' and sent it to the ministry for clearance. Hope, it will be approved by the Cabinet soon to go forward," he added.

Manish Kumar Mandal, Deputy Project Director of Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project, said that the project which started functioning in July 2018 will be ended by June 2023. The project will also strengthen the stock of shrimp, bottom and floating species of fishes by conducting surveys in marine Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs).











