Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:21 AM
DU in-person classes closure extended

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
DU Correspondent

Keeping similar pace with the government decision, the Dhaka University (DU) authorities have extended the suspension of in-person class activities till February 21.
However, the residential halls of the university will remain open.
On the other hand, departments of several faculties and institutes are allowed to take the examinations physically maintaining proper health guidelines.
University Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed this matter to the Daily Observer.
Earlier, in the light of the national decision on January 21, the university suspended in-person classes till February 6.
Recently Education Minister Dipu Moni said in a video message that the leave of the educational institutions has been extended for two more weeks from February 7 due to spike of Covid infection.
Prof Maksud Kamal said, "Our decision will be in line with the national decision. Departments will be able to conduct class activities online and take examinations in-person in compliance with hygiene rules." Besides, all the offices of the university will remain open as before.


