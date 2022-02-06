

Kurigram Samiti gets new body

The outgoing president of the platform Eng. Matiar Rahman presided over the function while advisor and general secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association Dr Md Ainul Islam, chief election commissioner of the Kurigram Samiti Nazrul Islam Sarkar, election commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman and Md Aminul Islam were present on the occasion. A 51-member new committee of Kurigram Samiti was formed through a biennial general meeting and executive council-2022-2023 of the association at Purana Paltan in the capital on Friday.Neuro and spinal surgeon of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and also a syndicate member Professor Mohammad Hossain and businessman Mizanur Rahman Talukder have been selected president and general secretary respectively.The outgoing president of the platform Eng. Matiar Rahman presided over the function while advisor and general secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association Dr Md Ainul Islam, chief election commissioner of the Kurigram Samiti Nazrul Islam Sarkar, election commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman and Md Aminul Islam were present on the occasion.