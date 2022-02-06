Video
Temporary Shaheed Minar inaugurates at Municipal School ground in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 5: Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Saturday said that the Bengalis are the only proud nation in the world who shed their blood to earn their mother language.
He said this while inaugurating the construction work of a temporary Shaheed Minar in city's Chattogram City Corporation Municipal School and College ground here.
The CCC has taken steps to construct the temporary Shahid Minar as the construction works of the proposed Muslim Institute Cultural Complex and Central Shaheed Minar are yet to complete.
"All nations want recognition to their mother tongue and the recognition of 21st February as International Mother Language Day is a great achievement to the Bengalis," he added.
The philosophy of Bengali nationalism developed through the spirit of language movement, he said adding that is why the Shaheed Minar is the place of our passion and inspiration.
CCC Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Shahidul Alam presided over the function while Ekushey Padak winner playwright Ahmed Iqbal Haider, Liberation War researcher Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, panel mayor Gias Uddin, Councilor Jahar Lal Hazari and Project Director Lutfur Rahman among others addressed the function.


« PreviousNext »

