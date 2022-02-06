Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

SYLHET, Feb 5: A youth who was injured during UP election violence in South Surma upazila of Sylhet died Saturday at a hospital in Dhaka, police said.
The deceased was identified as Maruf Ahmed. Polling in the 6th phase of UP elections was held on January 31 in Kamalbazar union of South Surma.
In the evening clashes broke out between the supporters of the two member candidates in Ward No. 6 of the union.
During the clashes Maruf was seriously injured. He was taken to Dhaka for treatment on Saturday, said South Surma Police officer-in-charge (OC) Kamrul Hasan Talukder.
On February 1, a case in this regard was filled at South Surma Police Station. So far, three accused- Sufi Ahmed, 28, his brother Mahmudul Hasan Raju, 30, and Faizul Haque, 26, have been arrest, the OC said.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kurigram Samiti gets new body
Temporary Shaheed Minar inaugurates at Municipal School ground in Ctg
Coast Guards rescue 3 missing fishermen from the Bay
Govt focuses on digital and vocational education
UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka
No rains, cold wave likely in northern districts
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft