UP election violence in Sylhet, injured dies in Dhaka

SYLHET, Feb 5: A youth who was injured during UP election violence in South Surma upazila of Sylhet died Saturday at a hospital in Dhaka, police said.

The deceased was identified as Maruf Ahmed. Polling in the 6th phase of UP elections was held on January 31 in Kamalbazar union of South Surma.

In the evening clashes broke out between the supporters of the two member candidates in Ward No. 6 of the union.

During the clashes Maruf was seriously injured. He was taken to Dhaka for treatment on Saturday, said South Surma Police officer-in-charge (OC) Kamrul Hasan Talukder.

On February 1, a case in this regard was filled at South Surma Police Station. So far, three accused- Sufi Ahmed, 28, his brother Mahmudul Hasan Raju, 30, and Faizul Haque, 26, have been arrest, the OC said. UNB









