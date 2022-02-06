Video
No rains, cold wave likely in northern districts

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Although there is no possibility of rain for now but cold wave is likely to return to northern part of the country, said Met office on Saturday.
"By today rainfall will stop in most parts of the country except in Sylhet,Rangpur and Chattogram divisions where it may continue till evening," Md Shahinul Islam, Meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorology Department said.
Cold wave may return to northern part of the country while temperature across the country is likely to fall at night and rise at daytime, he said.
Meanwhile, the maximum rainfall in the country in 24 hours till 6am was recorded in Khulna at 69 millimeters.
The lowest temperature was recorded in Tetulia upazila at 11.1 degree Celsius and highest was in Rangamati at 30 degree Celsius according to BMD weather report.
"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions, "said BMD in its forecast for next 24 hours commencing 9am on Saturday.
Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it said.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over north-western part and the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country during mid-night to morning, said the forecast.
Night temperature may fall by (2-4) C and day temperature may rise by (1-2) C over the country.    UNB


