Ensure dialysis patients service

Dear Sir,

According to a 2019 estimate, there are around 30 thousand kidney patients in the country who need dialysis multiple times a week to remove their body wastes. Dialysis is an extremely costly health treatment what costs normally 2000- 7000 taka in private hospitals whereas only in govt. healthcare Institutes people get to pay a little less money. But, recently in this year, a dialysis service provider company stopped to work demanding their due money from DGHS. It has created dangerous situation for the patients. In Chattogram Medical College and National Institute of kidney diseases and Urology, patients all of a sudden got to know dialysis services were stopped and they were overwhelmed with grief.



It is really painful to see such mismanagement as why the debt to provider is not still paid where it is known that stopping dialysis service means sending the patients into life-threatening situation, as many of the patients don't have the money to access this facility from private centres. Declaring this kind of vital healthcare services suspended without arranging any alternatives is an abominable act. We don't want to see the patients suffering due to some internal problems of authorities. Also, we urge the government to broaden facilities for dialysis patients in govt. hospitals.



Jeba Tasnim Binta Alamgir

University of Dhaka

