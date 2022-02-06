Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure dialysis patients service

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Dear Sir,
According to a 2019 estimate, there are around 30 thousand kidney patients in the country who need dialysis multiple times a week to remove their body wastes. Dialysis is an extremely costly health treatment what costs normally 2000- 7000 taka in private hospitals whereas only in govt. healthcare Institutes people get to pay a little less money. But, recently in this year, a dialysis service provider company stopped to work demanding their due money from DGHS. It has created dangerous situation for the patients. In Chattogram Medical College and National Institute of kidney diseases and Urology, patients all of a sudden  got to know dialysis services were stopped and they were overwhelmed with grief.

It is really painful to see such mismanagement as why the debt to provider is not still paid where it is known that stopping dialysis service means sending the patients into life-threatening situation,  as many of the patients don't have the money to access this facility from private centres. Declaring this kind of vital healthcare services suspended without arranging any alternatives is an abominable act. We don't want to see the patients suffering due to some internal problems of authorities. Also, we urge the government to broaden facilities for dialysis patients in govt. hospitals.

Jeba Tasnim Binta Alamgir
University of Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure dialysis patients service
Bonds between Turkey and Gulf states strengthen
Congressman on US sanctions on Bangladesh
Enhance youth skills to address 4IR
Who runs the country--bureaucrats or politicians?
Bonded warehouse, duty reduction and export diversification
Ensure safe food
Justice is the only answer to Myanmar’s bloody military reign


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft