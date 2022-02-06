Enhance youth skills to address 4IR



Alaul Alam



Undeniably, the world will see the extraordinary technological advances in the wake of 4IR, which will supersede all the advances it has experienced through the ages. In this age, the change we will undergo is more than technology-driven.



To address the challenges and to adapt the rapid technological innovations the developed countries have been focusing on ensuring skilled human resources. In these days it is usual to notice that the industrially developed countries have produced the highly skilled generation.



But in the race of producing efficient youth force the developing countries usually lag behind due to the constraint of the opportunities. They are facing challenges because of a lack of skilled human resources, large-scale investment, modern infrastructure, unstable political culture, and ineffective public policy.



It is estimated by the World Economic Forum that about 800 million people around the world are going to lose their jobs by 2030 amid the fourth industrial revolution unless initiatives are taken urgently to reskilling and upskilling the existing workforces.



It is predicted that more than 50 per cent jobs are vulnerable to automation. As per the Future of Jobs Report from the World Economic Forum, more than one-third of the skills that are believed to be essential for today's workforce will have the need to be reshaped to address 4IR.



Truly, most of the developed countries are well-equipped to bring all potentials from the forth industrial revolution. Many countries are taking various initiatives based on their ability to mitigate the challenges they might go through artificial intelligence platforms in the advent of 4IR. In the South Asia, some countries such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka are trying to implement many initiatives to make their youth forces competent for 4IR.



Bangladesh is not exception to this. With its fifty years of independence the country has been one of the fastest growing economic powers in the South Asia. The nation has seen a remarkable advancement in all sectors. For the last some years, the government is working to digitalize every sector to ensure quick services to its people.



Digital advantages are creating more scopes for the people engaged in different sectors. Even in the remote countryside, Union Parishads have been equipped with digital facilities. To bring the sustainable digital advantages, more emphasis has been given to ICT education for the young learners. Apart from the ongoing technical and vocational education, the government has established a great number of science and technology universities around the country to make the youth force technologically sound.



General education in these days is completely concentrated on theoretical discussions which hardly address to develop skills of the individuals. In the developed countries need-based education is highly appreciated as it not only fills up students' necessity but also contributes to skills development. Undoubtedly, education cannot be thought in a complete shape when it does nothing to skills development.



Can we address skill-based knowledge following the traditional lecture-based education? Another thing is that, despite many more efforts to modify education, have we been able to come out of the culture of memorization? Obviously, the answers will be negative. But to have the employable eligibility in the labor market, theoretical and practical knowledge are the most important factors students should entail.



Our universities have more concern to awarding degrees to students and hardly think of how far the students can cope up with the competitive changing world. Again, the question is; how far our universities are prepared to produce efficient graduates to address the challenges amid the fourth industrial revolution?



Students, guardians and even many scholars blame that limited job opportunity is accelerating unemployment problem amid the educated youths. But the job employers do not agree to this, rather they seem worried of the scanty of worthy candidates. It is true that unless the job seekers are not equipped with inclusive knowledge and skills, they will have nothing but to remain unemployed throughout their life amid the 4IR.



However, to bring out the desirous benefits of the fourth industrial revolution, there is no alternative to skill-based education from school to university level. Experts say that appropriate schooling is pivotal for increasing students' ability for critical thinking which is important to cope with the changes in the 4IR. They also state that there are some unavoidable skills such as technical skills, soft skills, entrepreneurship skills the youth have to achieve to combat the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. In this age our youths have two alternatives left ahead whether they willengage themselves in the journey of accumulating innovative knowledge and skills to accept the changes or put their life into life-long struggle without achieving sustainable skills which ultimately lag them behind.



To this end, it is worth noticing that addressing the challenges of the looming 4IR the government has taken some initiatives including the establishment of the institute of frontier technologies which are considered the emerging forms of technologies aiming to reshape industry and communications and provide more agile solutions to global challenges in the advent of 4IR.



Experts say that this good initiative by the government would be one of the biggest catalysts that will accelerate Bangladesh to become a developed country by 2041.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to ensure every opportunity for the nation to the optimal level. Lastly, to combat the challenges in the 4IR, along with the government's initiatives, private and individual endeavors should be strengthened to build up a skilled nation. We should all bear in mind that there is no alternative to ensure inclusive skills development of the youths to address 4IR for the sustainable development of the country.

AlaulAlam teaches at Prime University and is also a research scholar at the IBS



















