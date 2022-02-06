Who runs the country--bureaucrats or politicians?



Shah Jalal



It is only possible if the government puts pressure on the beneficiaries to take the initiative for change. In contrast, politics in Bangladesh has taken place in the framework of a parliamentary representative democratic republic where members of Parliament represent the citizens of the respective constituency and are fully accountable to the citizens for an elected period.



Mainly, bureaucrats should be liable for implementing government policy, managing the execution, and supporting the government. In a democratic country, the government may change from time to time, but bureaucrats are supposed to maintain their duties and responsibilities with the same effort irrespective of the government's political views. But we are observing the opposite scenario in Bangladesh.



Who is liable for such opposite scenarios? This is questionable. In a simple sense, the scenarios have been changed by the various governments that have run the country in different times, politicizing the various government organs and bureaucrats. Its process was started by the restoration of parliamentary democracy in 1990. Currently, politicization of the bureaucracy is at its mature stage in Bangladesh.



The prevailing bureaucratic culture in Bangladesh is seriously grieved as an outcome of the politicization of the bureaucracy. Perhaps, there are no bureaucrats in the public service who have any political affiliation directly. Every citizen, including bureaucrats, may harbour sympathies for any political party. When one becomes a public servant, however, he must maintain objectivity in his duties and responsibilities. Also, political views should not be considerable by any means when he is appointed.



Because of the extreme politicization of the bureaucracy, most promotions and transfers of civil servants are made based on political views rather than competencies. Competent officers may be suffering as officers on special duty (OSDs) as well for their neutrality instead of affiliation with the ruling party. The scenarios result in bureaucrats wielding supreme power, accepting bribes, and displaying superiority over elected political representatives, which keeps them disconnected from society. Since almost all bureaucrats have a political identity, they are analytically susceptible on account of the excessive influence of political leaders. Such a condition leads to corruption, conspiracy, perversion, misuse of power and nepotism. Through the politicization of the bureaucracy, governments have created demoralized employees in the country.



Contrariwise, the abnormal rise of businessmen in politics or politicians in business has effectively turned politics into business in numerous ways. Political parties should prefer to nominate leaders who have always worked for the masses at the grassroots level, but this is absent in Bangladesh today.



After taking power by the Bangladesh Awami League in 2008, we observed in the consecutive two parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2018 held in the country that the candidates' acceptability was not enough to win in any election. The symbol "Boat" was very important. That is why, regardless of popularity, the Bangladesh Awami League does not hesitate to nominate their preferred candidate for party nomination. They prefer businessmen as candidates instead of actual politicians. Why they prefer such a person to nominate is an open secret now.



Present politics in Bangladesh is dominated by businessmen who don't understand politics, policy making, and other political manners. Also, they may have no educational background at all, as it is not mandatory to be a candidate. As a result, they are not capable of handling educated and clever bureaucrats. Moreover, most MPs and ministers are extremely dependent on bureaucrats. This over-dependency is the source of the power of bureaucrats. As a consequence of the over-dependency, they don't care about the MPs, even ministers of the government as well as other elected representatives.



The veteran politicians' speeches during the last budget session, including Mr Tofail Ahmed, Mr Kazi Firoz Rashid, and Mr Md Rustum Ali Faraji, reflected the alarming scenarios in this regard. We also observed the bureaucrats' power in the Barisal incidents as well, a few months ago. Recent complaints against family members of the Minister of Education, Dr Dipu Moni remind us of the same. Family members of Dr Dipu Moni might be accused or not, and it is a judicial matter. The question is, without investigation, can a DC be able to complain against the family members of a minister directly, mentioning the minister's name? Does it agree with the rules of civil service? Where are we living?



Who runs the country? Though we have an elected government that came to power in a democratic way (officially) to run the state, the bureaucrats run the country. If this trend continues for long time, the government will not be able to pull the tail of bureaucrats in the future. If so, the bureaucrats would be viewed as the opposition to the government. We should be aware of the national interest of the country.



The writer is a freelance columnist













The present bureaucracy in Bangladesh is similar to the British and Indian bureaucracy, which is elitist, non-participative, and undemocratic in nature. There were no major modifications made to the civil service rules after the liberation of Bangladesh. It is normal in the context of Bangladesh that if any group of people is benefited by any laws or rules, the said beneficiaries never take the initiative to change the law--where they may have a risk of falling into difficulties.It is only possible if the government puts pressure on the beneficiaries to take the initiative for change. In contrast, politics in Bangladesh has taken place in the framework of a parliamentary representative democratic republic where members of Parliament represent the citizens of the respective constituency and are fully accountable to the citizens for an elected period.Mainly, bureaucrats should be liable for implementing government policy, managing the execution, and supporting the government. In a democratic country, the government may change from time to time, but bureaucrats are supposed to maintain their duties and responsibilities with the same effort irrespective of the government's political views. But we are observing the opposite scenario in Bangladesh.Who is liable for such opposite scenarios? This is questionable. In a simple sense, the scenarios have been changed by the various governments that have run the country in different times, politicizing the various government organs and bureaucrats. Its process was started by the restoration of parliamentary democracy in 1990. Currently, politicization of the bureaucracy is at its mature stage in Bangladesh.The prevailing bureaucratic culture in Bangladesh is seriously grieved as an outcome of the politicization of the bureaucracy. Perhaps, there are no bureaucrats in the public service who have any political affiliation directly. Every citizen, including bureaucrats, may harbour sympathies for any political party. When one becomes a public servant, however, he must maintain objectivity in his duties and responsibilities. Also, political views should not be considerable by any means when he is appointed.Because of the extreme politicization of the bureaucracy, most promotions and transfers of civil servants are made based on political views rather than competencies. Competent officers may be suffering as officers on special duty (OSDs) as well for their neutrality instead of affiliation with the ruling party. The scenarios result in bureaucrats wielding supreme power, accepting bribes, and displaying superiority over elected political representatives, which keeps them disconnected from society. Since almost all bureaucrats have a political identity, they are analytically susceptible on account of the excessive influence of political leaders. Such a condition leads to corruption, conspiracy, perversion, misuse of power and nepotism. Through the politicization of the bureaucracy, governments have created demoralized employees in the country.Contrariwise, the abnormal rise of businessmen in politics or politicians in business has effectively turned politics into business in numerous ways. Political parties should prefer to nominate leaders who have always worked for the masses at the grassroots level, but this is absent in Bangladesh today.After taking power by the Bangladesh Awami League in 2008, we observed in the consecutive two parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2018 held in the country that the candidates' acceptability was not enough to win in any election. The symbol "Boat" was very important. That is why, regardless of popularity, the Bangladesh Awami League does not hesitate to nominate their preferred candidate for party nomination. They prefer businessmen as candidates instead of actual politicians. Why they prefer such a person to nominate is an open secret now.Present politics in Bangladesh is dominated by businessmen who don't understand politics, policy making, and other political manners. Also, they may have no educational background at all, as it is not mandatory to be a candidate. As a result, they are not capable of handling educated and clever bureaucrats. Moreover, most MPs and ministers are extremely dependent on bureaucrats. This over-dependency is the source of the power of bureaucrats. As a consequence of the over-dependency, they don't care about the MPs, even ministers of the government as well as other elected representatives.The veteran politicians' speeches during the last budget session, including Mr Tofail Ahmed, Mr Kazi Firoz Rashid, and Mr Md Rustum Ali Faraji, reflected the alarming scenarios in this regard. We also observed the bureaucrats' power in the Barisal incidents as well, a few months ago. Recent complaints against family members of the Minister of Education, Dr Dipu Moni remind us of the same. Family members of Dr Dipu Moni might be accused or not, and it is a judicial matter. The question is, without investigation, can a DC be able to complain against the family members of a minister directly, mentioning the minister's name? Does it agree with the rules of civil service? Where are we living?Who runs the country? Though we have an elected government that came to power in a democratic way (officially) to run the state, the bureaucrats run the country. If this trend continues for long time, the government will not be able to pull the tail of bureaucrats in the future. If so, the bureaucrats would be viewed as the opposition to the government. We should be aware of the national interest of the country.The writer is a freelance columnist