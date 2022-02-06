Video
Imperative to increase gas production

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

It is heartening to know that, through its short-term exploration programme, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) is eying to add up to 300 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd) to the national grid by 2023. In order to achieve the target, BAPEX will drill 22 wells in its designated areas as well as in areas of other production companies.

At present, BAPEX produces 149 mmcfd gas, while the country consume around 2,700 mmcfd. Of the total, the BGFCL produces 630 mmcfd and the SGFL 87 mmcfd, while international oil and gas companies Chevron and Tullow produce 1,432 mmcfd. The remaining volume of gas is imported from abroad. Therefore, the company has been taking initiatives so that country's dependency for gas on other partner reduces. Unquestionably it will be a milestone in ensuring our energy security.

It is important mentioning that, last year, BAPEX added 111 mmcfd gas to the national grid. In order to meet the local demand the state owned company will drill four exploratory wells in Shariatpur-1, Shikrail north-1, Tabgi-1 and Ilisha-1. In addition to that, the company also plans to drill five development wells in Begumganj-4 west, Shundulpur-3, Shikrail-5 and Sumetang-7 and Bhola north-2. The state-owned exploration company is further set to drill nine development and well workovers in the areas of the Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL) and the Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL).

However, the gap between local demand and supply has grown because the production in local gas fields is fast depleting. As a result, the government has increased importing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which is expensive and costs a lot of foreign currency. Currently, Bangladesh imports LNG to supply around 650 mmcfd gas to the national gas transmission grid, spending seven to ten times more than domestic gas price due to import cost. Under this circumstances, BAPEX has taken this short-term gas exploration programme in an attempt to reduce the rate of importing LNG.

In a recent meeting of BAPEX officials, the current activities of the company, achievements and future plans regarding the issue have been discussed. As we know in the last year Bapex added 111 mmcfd gas to the national grid, through several workovers and fresh drilling in new wells, so we hope the state owned company will be able to extract and add the targeted volume of natural gas to our national grid. Since energy security is a crucial issue to a country, especially to a developing country like Bangladesh, it is imperative to be self-reliant in this regard.



