

Cancer-checking squash being farmed in Feni

Entrepreneur Md Shahidullah Kawsar has gained popularity by farming squash in Sonagazi Upazila. In his farm, squash has grown well without fertiliser. He is earning regularly by selling squash in local bazaars. Squash is two-month-cropping fruit.

Nutritionists said, squash is European species, and it is very useful for diabetes, cancer and heart-disease patients. Squash is mostly farmed in North America and Middle East countries. Squash can be cooked with fish and meat. Especially in Chinese restaurants, it is cooked largely.

Entrepreneur Kawsar said, squash farming is cost- and time-effective. Its farming yield is two times higher than pumpkin. A matured squash occupies very limited space. Each plant grows 8-12 fruits. At present, per kg squash is selling at Tk 40.

Sonagazi Upazila Agriculture Officer Sazzad Hossain said, "We are providing seed and fertilizer among squash growers on behalf of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). In Sonagazi Upazila, yellow squash is farmed. We will inspire squash growers massively in the next season."

Deputy Director of the DAE-Feni Tarik Mahmud Islam said, fertiliser and medicine are supplied among farmers through the DAE; it is a Rabi crop and less known; but it is very profitable.

If people come to know about it, its production and demand will go up, he further said.

FENI, Feb 5: Squash, useful for controlling diabetes, cancer and heart disease, is being farmed in the district. This is a winter vegetable looking like cucumber. Squash is very nutritious, tasty, high-yielding and profitable.Entrepreneur Md Shahidullah Kawsar has gained popularity by farming squash in Sonagazi Upazila. In his farm, squash has grown well without fertiliser. He is earning regularly by selling squash in local bazaars. Squash is two-month-cropping fruit.Nutritionists said, squash is European species, and it is very useful for diabetes, cancer and heart-disease patients. Squash is mostly farmed in North America and Middle East countries. Squash can be cooked with fish and meat. Especially in Chinese restaurants, it is cooked largely.Entrepreneur Kawsar said, squash farming is cost- and time-effective. Its farming yield is two times higher than pumpkin. A matured squash occupies very limited space. Each plant grows 8-12 fruits. At present, per kg squash is selling at Tk 40.Sonagazi Upazila Agriculture Officer Sazzad Hossain said, "We are providing seed and fertilizer among squash growers on behalf of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). In Sonagazi Upazila, yellow squash is farmed. We will inspire squash growers massively in the next season."Deputy Director of the DAE-Feni Tarik Mahmud Islam said, fertiliser and medicine are supplied among farmers through the DAE; it is a Rabi crop and less known; but it is very profitable.If people come to know about it, its production and demand will go up, he further said.