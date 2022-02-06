Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Cancer-checking squash being farmed in Feni

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

Cancer-checking squash being farmed in Feni

Cancer-checking squash being farmed in Feni

FENI, Feb 5: Squash, useful for controlling diabetes, cancer and heart disease, is being farmed in the district. This is a winter vegetable looking like cucumber. Squash is very nutritious, tasty, high-yielding and profitable.
Entrepreneur Md Shahidullah Kawsar has gained popularity by farming squash in Sonagazi Upazila.  In his farm, squash has grown well without fertiliser. He is earning regularly by selling squash in local bazaars. Squash is two-month-cropping fruit.  
Nutritionists said, squash is European species, and it is very useful for diabetes, cancer and heart-disease patients. Squash is mostly farmed in North America and Middle East countries. Squash can be cooked with fish and meat. Especially in Chinese restaurants, it is cooked largely.
Entrepreneur Kawsar said, squash farming is cost- and time-effective. Its farming yield is two times higher than pumpkin. A matured squash occupies very limited space. Each plant grows 8-12 fruits. At present, per kg squash is selling at Tk 40.
Sonagazi Upazila Agriculture Officer Sazzad Hossain said, "We are providing seed and fertilizer among squash growers on behalf of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). In Sonagazi Upazila, yellow squash is farmed. We will inspire squash growers massively in the next season."
Deputy Director of the DAE-Feni Tarik Mahmud Islam said,  fertiliser and medicine are supplied among farmers through the DAE; it is a Rabi crop and less known; but it is very profitable.
If people come to know about it, its production and demand will go up, he further said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cancer-checking squash being farmed in Feni
Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts
MCC mayor opens road with RCC drain
15 people arrested with drugs in 10 districts
Inaugural programme of PIB training
Brick kilns destroying forests at Bauphal
Man, son electrocuted at Sarishabari
Farmers busy planting Boro sapling in Meherpur


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft