Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:19 AM
Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our Correspondents

Celebration of the Saraswati Puja going on in National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University.

The Hindu Community people have celebrated Saraswati Puja, worshiping the goddesses of knowledge, music, art and culture, across the country on Saturday, maintaining health safety guidelines.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Mymensingh, Gopalganj and Noakhali.
MYMENSINGH: Saraswati Puja has been celebrated at National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University in the district in a befitting manner.
In this connection, different programmes were organized here.
The programmes include Bani Archana, placing of flowers at the feet of the goddess, offering of Anjali, Arti and distribution of prasad.
Sanatan Sangha organized the Bani Archana.
Honourable Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Soumitra Shekhar participated in the programme in the morning.
The VC accompanied by his family members visited puja mandap and exchanged greetings with everyone.
VC Soumitra Shekhar said, "We worship Goddess Saraswati in various educational institutions. Apart from the followers of traditional religions, students, professors, officials and employees are also involved in organizing this puja."
Md Humayun Kabir, Agni-Bina Hall Provost Kalyananshu Naha, Proctor Professor Ujjwal Kumar, Tapan Kumar Sarker and other teachers, staffw and students of the university were present at that time.
The puja ended with the distribution of prasad.
GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.
Of the programmes, Anjali took place first at every temples in the district.
Later, devotees placed flowers on the feet of the Goddess Saraswati.
At the end of the celebration, Prasad was distributed among them.
NOAKHALI: In this connection, Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) organized different programmes.
Director of NSTU Students Advice and Instruction Department Biplob Mallick, also member secretary of Saraswati Puja Udjapan Committee, Professor Dr Debashish Saha, Dr Dhirendra Nath Barman, Dr Subodh Kumar Sarker, Dr Shyamol Kumar Pal and Dr Bhakta Supratim Sarker, among others, also took part in the celebration.


