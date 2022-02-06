MCC mayor opens road with RCC drain

MYMENSINGH, Feb 5: Mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurated the construction work of 790 metre-long road with a RCC drain at Ward No. 11 in the city at 11am on Saturday.

The estimated cost of the total construction work will be about Tk 5 crore.

The road with drain will be constructed from Garu Khowar Junction to Fulbaria Road via Naomahal Government Primary School.

The mayor said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a project worth Tk 1,575 crore for the development of the city. The city infrastructure will undergo a radical change if the ongoing works take place accordingly.

Tk 20 crore has been allocated for the development of 11 wards under the MCC.

After the inauguration, the mayor distributed 500 blankets among the cold-hit distressed people of Ward No. 11.





















