Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

MCC mayor opens road with RCC drain

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Feb 5: Mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurated the construction work of 790 metre-long road with a RCC drain at Ward No. 11 in the city at 11am on Saturday.
The estimated cost of the total construction work will be about Tk 5 crore.
The road with drain will be constructed from Garu Khowar Junction to Fulbaria Road via Naomahal Government Primary School.
The mayor said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a project worth Tk 1,575 crore for the development of the city. The city infrastructure will undergo a radical change if the ongoing works take place accordingly.
Tk 20 crore has been allocated for the development of 11 wards under the MCC.
After the inauguration, the mayor distributed 500 blankets among the cold-hit distressed people of Ward No. 11.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cancer-checking squash being farmed in Feni
Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts
MCC mayor opens road with RCC drain
15 people arrested with drugs in 10 districts
Inaugural programme of PIB training
Brick kilns destroying forests at Bauphal
Man, son electrocuted at Sarishabari
Farmers busy planting Boro sapling in Meherpur


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft