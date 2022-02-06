15 people arrested with drugs in 10 districts

A total of 15 people including four women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Patuakhali, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria, Rangamati, Habiganj, Pirojpur, Cox's Bazar, Patuakhali and Rajshahi, recently.

PATHARGHATA, PAUAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 1,003 yaba tablets from Patharghata Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Rustam, 43, son of late Ahmed Ali, a resident of Boraitala area under Patharghata Municipality.

BCG Patharghata Station Commander L H M M Harun-ar-Rashid said acting on a tip-off, a team of BCG arrested Rustam along with the yaba tablets from the Bishkhali River at night.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Patharghata Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the BCG official added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,600 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Md Mahadi Hasan, 30, son of Md Mostafa Mia, a resident of Paikpara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jailkhana Mor area in Sadar Upazila of the district, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with hemp, phensedyl, eskuf and yaba tablets from Raipura Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The arrested person is Md Nayeem Mia, 20, son of Abdul Rahim, a resident of Singarbil Village in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Algi Government Primary School area under Maheshpur Union in the morning, and arrested Nayeem Mia.

The law enforcers also recovered 14kg of hemp, 25 bottles of phensedyl, 25 bottles of eskuf and 800 yaba tablets from his possessions during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Raipura PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipura PS Azizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a couple along with 50 bottles of phensedyl from Sarail in the district on Friday morning.

The arrested persons are Sadeq Mia, 29, son of late Juru Mia, a resident of Bishnupur Village under Dharmaghar Union in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District, and his wife Mala Begum, 25.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kuttapara Brac Office area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Sarail at around 7:30am, and arrested the couple along with the phensedyl from a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Modern Paribahan'.

Khantihata Highway PS OC Md Shahjalal Alam confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed in this connection.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police arrested a woman along with 12 litres of local liquor from here residence in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Prumeching Marma, 44, a resident of Boraichhari area under Wappa Union in the upazila.

Kaptai PS OC Jashim Uddin said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Faruque Ahmed Patwari conducted a drive in her house at night, and arrested her along with the liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaptai PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Friday morning, the OC added.

HABIGANJ: Members of RAB, in two separate drives, arrested two drug dealers along with yaba tablets and hemp from Madhabpur and Chunarughat upazilas of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A man was arrested along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Madhabpur Upazila on Wednesday noon.

The arrested person is Zaher Mia, 35, son of late Moharaj Mia, a resident of Shatpariya Village in the upazila.

RAB-9 source said on information, a team of the elite force from Habiganj Camp led by Lt Commander Nahid Hasan conducted a drive in Shibnagar Village in the upazila at noon, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Madhabpur PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Earlier, RAB members arrested a man along with 15kg of hemp from Chunarughat Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Sumon Das, 36, son of Haripod Das, a resident of Jagannathpur Village in Nabiganj Upazila of the district.

RAB-9 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ubahata area of the upazila at around 9:30pm, and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chunarughat PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested three people including two women along with 8,500 yaba tablets from Kawkhali Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Sharmin Akhter, 45, Mehedi Hasan Munna, 19, and Israt Jahan Tisha, 22.

Assistant Director (AD) of District DNC Md Abdul Quader said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of drug dealer Saiful Islam Payel in Shiyalkathi area in the morning, and arrested the trio along with the yaba tablets.

The DNC members also recovered Tk 2,4,500 in cash from their possession.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Saiful Islam Payel managed to flee the scene at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kawkhali PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the District DNC AD added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members 8 Armed Police Battalion (APBn), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 1lakh yaba tablets from Balukhali Camp area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Shamsul Alam, 26, son of Abu Shama, a resident of Purba Farirbeel area under Palangkhali Union in the upazila.

8 APBn Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Md Kamran Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Moynaghna Camp No. 11 at Balukhali at around 7pm, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to Ukhiya PS, the ASP added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 200 yaba tablets from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Russell Gazi, 30, son of Mir Hossain Gazi, a resident of Ward No. 4 Gochhani Village under Banshbaria Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Russell in the afternoon and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Dashmina PS in this connection.

Dashmina PS OC Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police arrested two people along with 48 bottles of phensedyl from Bagha Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Fitu Ali, 22, son of Akbar Ali, and Jahurul Islam, 30, son of Huzur Ali, residents of Alaipur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Harirampur area and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that the duo was involved in drug dealing in the area for long.











