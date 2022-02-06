

Brick kilns destroying forests at Bauphal

Earlier in the rainy season, they damaged beds of Karkhana and Tentulia rivers by excavating soil. Now these rivers are causing erosion in a severe manner.

These brick kilns are located in bordering areas of Bauphal Upazila in Patuakhali District and Bakerganj Upazila in Barishal District. Drum chimneys are being used in these kilns.

Trees are being cut from forests in southern region, and these are supplied to brick kilns as fuel wood.

Local administration is showing silent response in this case. But the illegal kilns are being run by managing Department of Forest (DoF).

Mir Monirul Islam is General Secretary of Faridpur Union BNP in Bakerganj Upazila. He was a powerful BNP leader. During the regime of BNP, he had raised two brick kilns in his own Char Raghunaddin Village. His men become desperate in the rainy season to cut top soil from croplands along Karkhana and Tentulia rivers. They carry out the soil lifting in a festival manner. And in the winter season, they start felling trees from different local forests for burning in brick kilns.

After the present government coming in power, he got approval for one kiln. The other is running illegally. According to the government rules, bricks are not manufactured in right measure and size.

But, when contacted, Monirul Islam denied this allegation. He said, "I don't use drum chimney. I manufacture bricks by coal from India."

On condition of anonymity, several locals said, seeing the illegal business of Monir Islam, other locals like Altaf Mridha, Mir Mamun, Masud Hawladar, Manik Manager, and Mannan have also raised brick kilns without approval.

A visit found more than one brick kilns in Char Raghunaddin Village under Faridpur Union and in Purbo Shialghuni Village under Kobai Union along the Karkhana River. These are run by drum chimneys.

Unabated tree felling is going on. The cut-off trees are brought by trolleys and trawlers to brick kilns. Local environments of Kachhipara Union in Bauphal, Faridpur and Kobai unions in Bakerganj are getting vitiated because of black smoke emission through drum chimneys. Most of the manufactured bricks are marketed in different areas of Bauphal.

The government is deprived of revenue taxes from these unapproved kilns. The environments are getting endangered.

Assistant Lecturer of Kachipara Abdur Rashid Mia College in Bauphal Abu Hasan Miron said, erosion by Karkhana and Tentulia rivers have been severe due to reckless soil excavation in the rainy season. "We are frustrated because of forestry degradation and silent role of DoF. There

is no initiative by the administration. The matter is regretting."

Director Abdul Halim of DoF-Barishal said, a campaign will be conducted soon against these illegal brick kilns.



BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Feb 5: This winter season illegal brick kilns in Bauphal Upazila of the district are destroying forests.Earlier in the rainy season, they damaged beds of Karkhana and Tentulia rivers by excavating soil. Now these rivers are causing erosion in a severe manner.These brick kilns are located in bordering areas of Bauphal Upazila in Patuakhali District and Bakerganj Upazila in Barishal District. Drum chimneys are being used in these kilns.Trees are being cut from forests in southern region, and these are supplied to brick kilns as fuel wood.Local administration is showing silent response in this case. But the illegal kilns are being run by managing Department of Forest (DoF).Mir Monirul Islam is General Secretary of Faridpur Union BNP in Bakerganj Upazila. He was a powerful BNP leader. During the regime of BNP, he had raised two brick kilns in his own Char Raghunaddin Village. His men become desperate in the rainy season to cut top soil from croplands along Karkhana and Tentulia rivers. They carry out the soil lifting in a festival manner. And in the winter season, they start felling trees from different local forests for burning in brick kilns.After the present government coming in power, he got approval for one kiln. The other is running illegally. According to the government rules, bricks are not manufactured in right measure and size.But, when contacted, Monirul Islam denied this allegation. He said, "I don't use drum chimney. I manufacture bricks by coal from India."On condition of anonymity, several locals said, seeing the illegal business of Monir Islam, other locals like Altaf Mridha, Mir Mamun, Masud Hawladar, Manik Manager, and Mannan have also raised brick kilns without approval.A visit found more than one brick kilns in Char Raghunaddin Village under Faridpur Union and in Purbo Shialghuni Village under Kobai Union along the Karkhana River. These are run by drum chimneys.Unabated tree felling is going on. The cut-off trees are brought by trolleys and trawlers to brick kilns. Local environments of Kachhipara Union in Bauphal, Faridpur and Kobai unions in Bakerganj are getting vitiated because of black smoke emission through drum chimneys. Most of the manufactured bricks are marketed in different areas of Bauphal.The government is deprived of revenue taxes from these unapproved kilns. The environments are getting endangered.Assistant Lecturer of Kachipara Abdur Rashid Mia College in Bauphal Abu Hasan Miron said, erosion by Karkhana and Tentulia rivers have been severe due to reckless soil excavation in the rainy season. "We are frustrated because of forestry degradation and silent role of DoF. Thereis no initiative by the administration. The matter is regretting."Director Abdul Halim of DoF-Barishal said, a campaign will be conducted soon against these illegal brick kilns.