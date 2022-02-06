Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Brick kilns destroying forests at Bauphal

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Arefin Sahid

Brick kilns destroying forests at Bauphal

Brick kilns destroying forests at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Feb 5: This winter season illegal brick kilns in Bauphal Upazila of the district are destroying forests.
Earlier in the rainy season, they damaged beds of Karkhana and Tentulia rivers by excavating soil. Now these rivers are causing erosion in a severe manner.
These brick kilns are located in bordering areas of Bauphal Upazila in Patuakhali District and Bakerganj Upazila in Barishal District. Drum chimneys are being used in these kilns.
Trees are being cut from forests in southern region, and these are supplied to brick kilns as fuel wood.
Local administration is showing silent response in this case. But the illegal kilns are being run by managing Department of Forest (DoF).
Mir Monirul Islam is General Secretary of Faridpur Union BNP in Bakerganj Upazila. He was a powerful BNP leader. During the regime of BNP, he had raised two brick kilns in his own Char Raghunaddin Village. His men become desperate in the rainy season to cut  top soil from croplands along Karkhana and Tentulia rivers. They carry out the soil lifting in a festival manner. And in the winter season, they start  felling trees from different local forests for burning  in brick kilns.
After the present government coming in power, he got approval for one kiln. The other is running illegally. According to the government rules, bricks are not manufactured in right measure and size.
But, when contacted,  Monirul Islam denied this allegation. He said, "I don't use drum chimney. I manufacture bricks by coal from India."
On condition of anonymity, several locals said, seeing the illegal business of  Monir Islam, other locals like Altaf Mridha, Mir Mamun, Masud Hawladar, Manik Manager, and Mannan  have also raised brick kilns without approval.
 A visit found more than one brick kilns in Char Raghunaddin Village under Faridpur Union and in Purbo Shialghuni Village under Kobai Union along the Karkhana River. These are run by drum chimneys.     
Unabated tree felling is going on. The cut-off trees are brought by trolleys and trawlers to brick kilns. Local environments of Kachhipara Union in Bauphal, Faridpur and Kobai unions in Bakerganj are getting vitiated because of black smoke emission through drum chimneys. Most of the manufactured bricks are marketed in different areas of Bauphal.
The government is deprived of revenue taxes from these unapproved kilns. The environments are getting endangered.      
Assistant Lecturer of Kachipara Abdur Rashid Mia College in Bauphal Abu Hasan Miron said, erosion by Karkhana and Tentulia rivers have been severe due to reckless soil excavation in the rainy season. "We are frustrated because of forestry degradation and silent role of DoF. There
 is no initiative by the administration.  The matter is regretting."
Director Abdul Halim of DoF-Barishal said, a campaign will be conducted soon against these illegal brick kilns.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cancer-checking squash being farmed in Feni
Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts
MCC mayor opens road with RCC drain
15 people arrested with drugs in 10 districts
Inaugural programme of PIB training
Brick kilns destroying forests at Bauphal
Man, son electrocuted at Sarishabari
Farmers busy planting Boro sapling in Meherpur


Latest News
Xi Jinping hosts banquet for world leaders
Meeting UN chief, Xi stresses unity, cooperation to tackle global challenges
Gold import policy fails to stop smuggling, tax evasion: NBR Chairman
Appointment of angels at EC won't yield good election: Chunnu
'Bangladesh pushed to the brink of great disaster'
Animals at safari park died from bacteria: Minister
UK to stand next to Bangladesh as trusted friend: Lord Ahmad
Zayed Khan loses gen secy post, Nipun back
Search Committee: AL says it a nice one
Burglars steal gold ornaments and cash from jewelry shops in city
Most Read News
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
PM seeks larger Austrian investment in BD
Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch
Search Committee announced for formation of new EC
539 test positive for C-19 in Chattogram
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft