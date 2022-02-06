Man, son electrocuted at Sarishabari

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Feb 5: A man and his son have been electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Intaz Ali, 50, son of late Hatem Mandol, a resident of Gobindanagar Village under Pogaldigha Union in the upazila, and his son Firoz Mia, 19.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Firoz came in contact with live electricity at noon while he was repairing a torn electric wire in the area, which left him critically injured.

Hearing his scream, Intaz Ali came to rescue his son, but electrocuted.

Intaz Ali died on the spot while Firoz Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Pogaldigha Union Parishad Chairman Ashraful Alam Manik confirmed the incident.











