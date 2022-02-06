Farmers busy planting Boro sapling in Meherpur



Farmers planting Boro paddy saplings in Meherpur. photo: observer

In biting cold, they are carrying out their farming activities including lifting and land preparing in the upazila.

According to Department of Agricultural Extention (DAE) sources, about 1,500 hectares (ha) of land have been fixed for Boro this season.

In the last Boro season, natural calamities caused severe damages to Boro farming. Farmers suffered a setback. Despite their last year's irrecoverable damages, farmers have started this year's Boro farming in a new hope to recoup their losses.

A visit found full-swing Boro farming activities in different villages including Sholmari, Ujalpur, Amjhupi, Pirojpur, Buripota, Dharmachaki of Gangni, Bhomradaha, Hijalbaria and Jorpukuria.

Officials of Meherpur Seed Producing Farm at Baradi under Sadar Upazila and Chitla Jute Seed Producing Farm under Gangni Upazila have already started Boro planting on thousand acres of land. Bumper Boro paddy yield is expected from these farms.

Mintu Sarkar, a farmer from Nityanandapur Village, said, "I will plant Boro saplings on three acres. If the weather is favourable, Boro paddy will yield bumper."

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Nasrin Parveen said, "If the weather is favourable, we are hopeful that the yield of Boro paddy in Sadar Upazila will be good this year."

This year Boro paddy will be cultivated in 8,500 acres in Sadar Upazila, he added. So far Boro saplings have been planted on 1,500 acres.

Gangni Agriculture Officer Lovely Khatun said, Boro paddy has been cultivated on 6,000 ha in the upazila; due to the increase in the price of paddy in the market, the cultivation will exceed the target.

Swapan Kumar Khan, deputy director of the DAE, a target of farming Boro on about 15,000 ha in Meherpur District has been fixed. Proper method of planting sapling is being advised among farmers.

The DAE hopes that this time the target will be exceeded if the weather goes fair, he maintained.

Some seedbeds have been damaged due to heavy cold and fog in the district.







