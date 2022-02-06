Two nabbed for cheating in Bogura

BOGURA, Feb 5: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two men for allegedly cheating with coins from British era at Santahar in the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are Shafiqul Islam, 40, a resident of Naogaon, and Biplob Dewan, 27, of Joypurhat.

On information that the duo was cheating people with British era coins, the elite force conducted a drive in Pounta Railgate area in the evening and arrested them.

Five British coins, four mobile phone sets and some cash money were also seized from their possessions, said RAB-12 in a press release.

Company Commander of RAB-12 Bogura Camp Sohrab Hossain said the accused were handed over to Adamdighi Police Station.























