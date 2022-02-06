Journos urged to help eliminate terrorism, corruption

RAJBARI, Feb 5: Speakers at a training course urged journalists on Friday to come forward in building Sonar Bangla, eliminating terrorism, corruption, and child marriage.

While addressing a six-day-long training programme on Investigating Reporting, they came up with this remark.

The training was organized by Press institute of Bangladesh'(PIB) and Rajbari Press Club jointly in Rajbari District Circuit House conference room.

They said journalists can play vital role in curbing terrorism and corruption from the society; they can make awareness among young generation by raising voice against existing corruption and social crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajbari Abu Kaiser Khan spoke as chief guest at the function.

It was addressed, among others, by PIB officers Pervin Sultana Rabbi and Mohammad Sha Alam, RPC's President Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque, and Rajbari Press Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin.

A total of 135 journalists from five upazilas of the district took part in the training. It will be concluded on February 9.







