Sunday, 6 February, 2022, 2:18 AM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 6 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Sherpur, on Thursday.
NARSINGDI: Police recovered the bodies of two young men from Sreephulia Bus Stand area in Shibpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Of the deceased, one was identified as Rubel Mia, 25, son of Toffajjal, a resident of Khanepur Village in Palash Upazila.
According to police, locals saw the bodies inside a sack in a bush in the area at around 11am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies from a shrub and sent those to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibpur Model Police Station (PS) Md Salauddin Mia confirmed the incident.
Toffajjal, father of Rubel, said his son had been missing from Wednesday noon.
"My son was a driver. He used to drive private car on rent," said the deceased's father.
The PS OC Salauddin Mia said the law enforcers initially assumed that miscreants might have strangled the duo and left the bodies here.
However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her residence in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Romana Akhter, 20, wife of Nurul Amin, a resident of Balughata Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Aiyub Ali of Sreemangal Upazila in Moulvibazar District.
Police and local sources said the deceased's husband Nurul Amin spotted the body of his wife hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning.
Hearing his scream, the family members rushed in and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore no injury marks.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death will be known after getting autopsy report.


