Boy ‘commits suicide’ at Nabinagar

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 5: A child has reportedly committed suicide as his mother asked him not to play games on mobile phone set during the study time.

The incident took place in Aliabad Village under Nabinagar Municipality area in the district at around 8am on Friday.

The deceased is Yamin, 8, son of Saudi Arabia expatriate Golam Mostafa, a resident of the area. He was a student of Jahera Khatun Islamia Hafizia Madrasa.

Police sources said Yamin often engaged in playing games on mobile phone when he came to his house from the madrasa hostel during holidays.

However, the boy asked his mother to give him the mobile phone set to play game in the morning but she denied.

Later, the boy hanged himself with a towel inside a room in the house.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Nabinagar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Nabinagar Police Station Nure Alam Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.




















