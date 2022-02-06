Lalmohan Press Club gets new body

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Feb 5: The 25-member new executive committee of Lalmohan Press Club in the district was formed on Thursday.

Md Ruhul Amin and Md Jashim Jony have been made president and general secretary (GS) respectively for the next two-year term.

The other office-bearers include: Vice-presidents- Md Amzad Hossain, Enamul Haque Rinku and Mahbubur Rahman; Joint GS Shahin Alam Maksud; Vice-GS Mizanur Rahman; Organizing Secretary Md Farid Uddin; Vice-Organizing Secretary Abdul Hannan; Finance Secretary Shahin Kutub; Office Secretary- Salam Sentu; Vice-Office Secretary- Md Arif; Publicity Secretary- Abdur Rahman Noman; Literature and Magazine affairs Secretary- Md Nurul Amin; Sports Secretary Apu Hasan; Cultural Secretary- Arshad Mamun; News Secretary Hasan Pintu; and ICT Secretary- Shankar Majumder.









